Pleasant temperatures expected today with a warming trend through Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Mild end to the weekend

Even warmer next week

Dry conditions remain

A few high based cirrus clouds will move through portions of the viewing area today but overall sunny skies are expected to wrap up your weekend. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s with a slight breeze out of the north at 5-10 mph. A relatively quiet day, and evening, is in store for us with overnight lows cooling off to the lower 30s.

The majority of next week looks dry and warmer with lots of sunshine and above average temperatures. We’ll also have fairly light winds making for a gorgeous first half of the week. Temperatures are expected to surge into the upper 50s for Monday and Tuesday before lower 60s return for the middle of the week.

Of course, the nice stretch of weather will come to an end as our attention turns towards late week, when our next system begins to move through. Model guidance is starting to line up with the potential for precipitation Thursday into Friday. At this time it’s still pretty far out to give exact details but early indications are pointing to rain being more likely.

Temperatures look to stay mild through early next weekend but this system does look to bring colder temperatures for mid-December.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush