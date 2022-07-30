What We’re Tracking:

Quiet and mild evening expected

Heat returns quickly

Triple digits possible by midweek

A nice and relatively mild evening is expected with partly cloudy skies and just a light breeze. An isolated shower is not completely out of the question but the vast majority of the area will stay quiet. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s and with sufficient moisture in the region there is a chance we could see some early morning fog develop.

Highs on Sunday will make it into the upper 80s with a few spots having a good shot at seeing some lower 90s. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the second half of the day with heat index values making things feel much warmer. We could see heat indices in the middle to upper 90s so plan on a very warm day.

The heat really looks to build back in as we kick off the month of August. In fact, hot weather looks to dominate the region for at least the first week of August with highs in the middle 90s to lower 100s, so hopefully you enjoyed the break from the heat! Summer is back.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush