We have another pretty seasonal day ahead as highs climb back into the mid to upper 60s. Our average highs for this time of the year are near 70°, so we won’t be too far off from that! By this afternoon, clouds start to build back in, and a few isolated showers or some drizzle could be possible for the southern half of the area.

A few showers may linger through the evening as most locations remain dry. Overall, we will continue to stay dry on Thursday as temperatures warm into the middle to upper 60s, but our next system moves in by Friday.

Showers look likely to close out the work week, and we may hear a couple rumbles of thunder, as well. Temperatures should make it into the middle 60s on Friday. The cooler air lags behind just a bit with this system, and it’s really not all that cool to begin with. Saturday, we should still make it into the mid 60s with a bit of a breezy west wind, and Sunday should be a tad cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.