Pleasant temperatures over the next two days

We’ll start the week off with lots of sunshine, and maybe a few high clouds this morning. Highs today will be in the upper 50s to near 60°.

On Tuesday we could see the possibility of middle 60s for central and southern counties, especially.

Of course the big warm-up doesn’t last forever as a cold front is expected to push through mid-week, but temperatures look to drop to more seasonable levels for this time of year. Temperatures should hover in the middle to upper 40s for the second half of the week with 50s by the weekend.