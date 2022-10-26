Clouds will increase through the day, and maybe a few very light showers or sprinkles could be possible in our far northern counties. However, most of us will stay dry until later on tomorrow.

Highs today will be pleasant as our winds remain very light, and we should make it into the low to mid 60s.

Our next system that could bring a chance for some showers looks to arrive late Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for highs.

Rain doesn’t look to move in until the late afternoon and evening hours of Thursday with most of the daytime remaining dry. A few showers may linger into early Friday, but highs will stay in the 60s into the weekend.