Pleasant temperatures through tomorrow before heat builds in

Cloud cover will increase through the daytime Wednesday, especially for our eastern counties. Rain chances look very slim, but there may be a stray shower in the east later today. Temperatures will be near normal in the middle to upper 70s with overnight lows in the lower to middle 50s through Thursday.

By the time we get to the end of the week, though, we’ll see more of a southerly breeze, and that will send our temperatures to near 80° tomorrow afternoon and into the upper 80s by Friday.

Southerly winds continue through Saturday, and temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s appear likely. Which, at this time of the year, is near 20° hotter than we should be.

We should see a cold front move through by the last half of the weekend, cooling our temperatures down by Sunday and bringing with it a chance for showers or storms. Highs in the mid 70s are expected as we close out the weekend.