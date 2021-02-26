Pleasant temperatures to start the weekend

Southeast winds begin to increase a bit today to around 5-10 mph. That’ll help to warm us up to near 50° despite seeing more cloud cover this afternoon. There’s also a very slim chance to see a sprinkle or two this afternoon, but that’s about it for moisture over the next few days

However, our winds relax tonight, becoming calm. So, there could be some patchy fog development early Saturday. By the afternoon, we should rebound into the upper 50s and lower 60s with more sunshine and breezier conditions.

There is a slim chance we could see a couple showers late Saturday night, but it’s not looking very promising as a cold front moves across the area. This will drop our temperatures back to average for Sunday in the upper 40s.