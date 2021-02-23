Pleasant temperatures today ahead of a cold front

The wind turns to the south-southwest at 10-15mph today, and it could gust around 20-25 mph through the afternoon. Most of us will at least make it into the mid, even upper 60s!

Of course, the big warm-up doesn’t last forever as a cold front is expected to push through later this evening, but temperatures look to drop to more seasonable levels for this time of year instead of taking a big plunge.

Temperatures should hover in the middle to upper 40s for the second half of the week with 50s by the weekend.