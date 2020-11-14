Pleasant temperatures and breezy today with a cold front passing through tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Mild and windy today

Cold front moves in tonight

Dry conditions continue

Partly cloudy skies are expected today with a warm front passing through to keep us rather comfortable for mid November. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and even lower 70s today which is above normal for this time of year. A breezy weekend is also in store for us, starting with today, as southerly winds pick up with 15-25 mph and gusts of 40-50 mph possible.

These windy conditions are expected to hang around for the majority of the evening as a cold front makes its way through the area later this afternoon/tonight. Partly cloudy skies will eventually give way to a mostly clear evening and over night lows dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

With this front there is a slight chance portions of our viewing area could see an isolated shower but most areas will stay dry. Highs should still make it into the middle 50s on Sunday with breezy conditions remaining in the forecast.

After that, we get another long stretch of nice, dry, and sunny weather that will carry us all the way through next week. Expect upper 50s Monday and Tuesday with some mid to upper 60s returning by midweek.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com