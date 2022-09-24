What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear tonight

Cooler again Sunday

Pleasant and dry through next week

Pleasant weather is in the forecast for tonight with mostly clear skies and a light breeze out of the west. A cold front will be arriving around midnight to bring in some much more fall like weather this week. Overnight lows will drop down into the middle 50s.

The cold front is expected to pass through dry, meaning no precipitation chances will accompany it. However, our wind speeds may pick up just a bit for Sunday afternoon with gusts approaching 25 mph. High temperatures for the day will be in the upper 70s with sunshine for everyone.

Nighttime temperatures early next week may fall into the 40s each night. Our afternoon highs will be near average in the upper 70s and low 80s with a lot of sunshine expected. There appears to be little to no rain chances over the next 7 days.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush