Sunshine will be abundant for Wednesday. Our only issue is that we may be a little on the hazy side of things with smoke from the Canadian wildfires being blowing towards the south. With drier air and northwesterly breezes, temperatures should be a little more tolerable today! Highs should only be in the lower to middle 80s.

Our winds relax a bit more tonight, becoming calm, and that will allow temperatures into the middle 50s, and we may even see a couple spots trying to dip into the upper 40s.

We’ll warm up a little for the end of the week though, but only into the upper 80s and lower 90s. There’s another slight chance for isolated showers or storms late Thursday into Friday, but for the best chance for rain we may have to wait until late Sunday and into Monday. There are even some indications that high temperatures may not even make it out of the 70s as we start off next week!