Temperatures today will once again make it into the middle to upper 70s, with a few low 80s possible to the south and east. There will be a secondary push of colder air Thursday afternoon that will make it difficult for us to make it into the middle 60s for Friday and Saturday. Friday will likely feel pretty chilly as highs struggle to make it to 60° with a strong northwesterly wind gusting up to 35mph.

As this front moves through, we may see a few showers into the early morning hours of Friday. Moisture will be pretty limited with this front, but we may have just enough to squeak out a few raindrops. Early Friday morning we can expect temperatures to dip into the middle 40s.

We may even see some of our first overnight lows in the upper 30s for this season behind this front, too! That should happen very early Saturday morning, and folks that live in the northern half of the area may even see their first frost, as well.

In true Fall fashion though, get ready for some temperature swings. The end of the weekend looks absolutely beautiful with sunshine and low to mid 70s for Sunday. However, by the start of next week, we could already be back in the lower 80s.