What We’re Tracking:

Inactive weather pattern

Lots of sunshine

Pleasant and dry through the week

A pleasant evening can be expected tonight with our breezy conditions letting up after sunset. Temperatures will be nice and mild with overnight lows dropping down into the lower 50s. Some areas may see upper 40s making for a bit of a chilly start to our Monday.

Heading into the beginning of the work week, afternoon highs on Monday will be in the lower to middle 70s. It should be a very pleasant day with some light winds coming out of the north. Humidity will stay nice and low with dewpoints only in the 30s and 40s.

We start to enter a consistent pattern going through this work week with nighttime temperatures in the middle to upper 40s each night. Our afternoon highs will be near average in the upper 70s and low 80s with a lot of sunshine expected. There appears to be little to no rain chances over the next 7 days.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush