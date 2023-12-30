What We’re Tracking

Cold front arrives tonight

Dry pattern ahead

Chilly weather to start the new year

Starting off this morning with some cloud cover in Northeast Kansas. Much like what we saw yesterday, we will shed this cloud cover in the afternoon hours. Highs climb to the lower 50s and winds will be light making for a pleasant day today.

Another cold front moves in on New Year’s Eve, dropping nighttime lows into the 10s and 20s and highs back in the middle 30s for the start of the new year. Even though we get a bit colder early next week, we do remain dry with sunshine continuing through at least midweek as highs try to rebound back into the lower 40s.

There are indications that we may remain dry even beyond the 7 day forecast, maybe even as long as 10 days or so. And there are even some hints that we may see our first true Arctic blast of the winter by the second week of January.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard