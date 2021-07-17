Pleasant today, few storms possible late

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated showers possible

Few storms late

Below average temperatures ahead

We’ll hold on to cloud cover to start off our Saturday with mostly dry conditions as well. Highs will climb into the middle to maybe even upper 80s as we see some peaks of sunshine. Humidity will also be present causing that sticky feel to the air and heat index values feeling closer to 90°.

A better chance for scattered showers and storms looks to be the case for later on this evening. Most activity may remain favored towards the western half of the viewing area with rumbles of thunder possible and pockets of heavier rainfall at times.

There looks to be a dry period after midnight into daybreak Sunday before another potential round of showers rolls through the area. Isolated showers could be likely throughout the day time but very hit or miss and not everyone will see the rain. Temperatures for Sunday will stay below average in the middle 80s with more cloud cover present.

There will be another round of scattered showers and storms heading into the evening that could even linger overnight into early Monday morning providing more rainfall in spots that could potentially cause flooding concerns.

While temperatures will be near average to slightly below average for the weekend, we stay on the cooler side as we enter the upcoming work week. By mid week, not only do we dry out but we’ll see a lot more sunshine with highs climbing through the 80s and into the 90s by the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

