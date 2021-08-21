What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant tonight

Warmer Sunday

Heat and humidity return next week

We’ll hold on to pleasant condition through the evening as overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s with just a few clouds passing through the area.

Our break from the heat and humidity will barely last 24 hours, unfortunately, as highs are expected to reach the lower to middle 90s on Sunday. Heat index values, however, will carry several spots in the region into the lower 100s.

Looking forward to the beginning of next week, temperatures will rise rapidly into the upper 90s and lower 100s. With dewpoints back in the lower to middle 70s we will have to keep a close on our heat index values which could reach 105+ degrees. Mostly dry conditions will persist through the week with a breeze mainly out of the south.

By mid to late week, we see our rain and storm chances make a comeback although we don’t really see a big cool down in store for the near future.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez