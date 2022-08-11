What We’re Tracking:

Heating up through the weekend

Rain chances early next week

Cooling down

Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall into the mid 60s for one more night before southeasterly winds start to pick up a bit leading to warmer temperatures.

Friday will be sunny and a bit warmer, with highs in the mid 90s. By the weekend, we’ll be back to the high heat as we warm back up into the upper 90s and low 100s. Heat index values may be a little higher through Sunday with slightly higher humidity than what we’ve gotten to enjoy the last few days.

For those who may be looking for a slight change in our weather pattern, we have some potentially good news to report. Models are showing signs of our strong high pressure breaking down early next week, allowing the jet stream to bring in a few waves of energy. What that means for us, is we could have some more meaningful chances for rain in the forecast for the first part of next week with our first chance being Monday.

Behind the rain, temperatures will cool down below average as we may drop into the middle 80s for the middle and later part of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez