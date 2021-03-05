Pleasant, warm weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Patchy fog early Saturday

More warmth this weekend

Windy early next week

As winds relax tonight and skies become mostly clear, we can’t rule out a bit of patchy fog developing into the early morning hours of Saturday as temperatures dip down into the mid 30s.

This weekend is shaping up to be a gorgeous one as temperatures will warm right back into the lower to middle 60s for Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Sunday will be pretty similar in the sense that we’ll have lots of sunshine too, but our winds begin to increase by the afternoon hours with southerly breezes at 15-25 mph.

Some lower 70s will even be possible next week as our winds begin to ramp up even more out of the south. They will become very breezy with gusts around 40 mph at times. And, with vegetation still mostly dormant, we’ll be keeping a very close eye on the high fire danger through much of next week.

Our next system moves through midweek, bringing our next best chance at seeing some rain, and even the possibility of hearing a bit of thunder. We’ll cool down a bit behind that for Thursday and Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

