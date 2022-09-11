What We’re Tracking:

Clear mild night

Plenty of sunshine ahead

Warming up through the week

A nice evening is shaping up for us here in northeast Kansas with a light breeze out of the north. Clear skies will take over through the midnight hour with a very pleasant forecast. Temperatures by sunrise will be in the lower 50s.

As we kick off the work week, plan on lower to middle 80s with lots of sunshine to go around. The average high for this time of year is about 83 degrees so be sure to enjoy the break from the heat. Humidity will also be on the lower side making things feel even more comfortable.

Sunny and clear skies will persist through much of the week as temperatures start to warm up. High temperatures in the 80s can be expected for Tuesday before the lower 90s return by late week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller