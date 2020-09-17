Pleasant weather continues for Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Beautiful end to the week

Breezy and getting warmer over the weekend

Mild for next week

After a cold front moves through yesterday, temperatures cooled down for today and we’ll hold on to the pleasant temperatures for Friday afternoon as well.

Lots of sunshine is expected over the next several days as we really don’t see rain chances any time soon. Nighttime lows will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s for the next couple nights, as well.

Stronger southerly breezes will return over the weekend with a gradual warming trend again as we head into next week. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s Saturday with low 80s return Sunday and for much of next week. Slightly higher humidity may return over the next few days otherwise sunny and dry conditions look to remain the rule as we go through the weekend and into next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

