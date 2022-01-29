What We’re Tracking:

Sunshine through Sunday

Warming up into Monday

Storm system, cold weather next week

Mostly clear skies will continue through the night as winds relax allowing temperatures to drop down intot he middle 20s. A cold start to Sunday but we’ll rebound for the afternoon.

We’ll have a minor setback to close out the weekend with temperatures only reaching the lower 50s. Very pleasant conditions overall, especially if you’re heading out to the Chiefs games. If you’re tailgating you may still want to bundle up as it’ll be in the 30s but temperatures should be in the upper 40s near kick-off as we cheer on the Chiefs!

Monday will be extremely warm. Highs may top out into the lower 60s which is near 20° above average for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine is expected to start the week but cloud cover will start to build in heading into Tuesday.

We’re eyeing a stronger push of cold air and possibly some wintry weather for the middle of next week. Expect a rain to snow transition late Tuesday and snow showers lingering throughout the day Wednesday and potentially even into Thursday. It’s still a little early to put totals but the southeastern coutnies will definitely see higher amounts compared to the rest.

Behind the snow, temperatures are likely to plummet by Wednesday and continue dropping through the rest of the week. Friday morning we could see air temperatures well below zero.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez