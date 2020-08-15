Pleasant weather continues for Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Cooler tonight

Slight shower chance Sunday

Pleasant weather next week

With clear skies and calm winds tonight, temperature will drop into the lower 60s if not upper 50s for some of our northern counties overnight tonight.

Our drierr pattern sticks around for quite sometime, with Sunday warming up into the mid 80s with less humidity. A few clouds may try and move across the area, although we’ll stay dry. There is a slight chance for a brief isolate shower during the evening hours but not everyone will see that rain.

Monday stays dry with a few more clouds but temperatures may only get into the mid 80s for the afternoon high. For this upcoming work week, we enter a relatively quiet weather pattern as overnight lows will fall back into the upper 50s and low 60s and highs stay below average in the 80s.

Rain chances also diminish through much of next week as well. There are few signs of a significant warm-up in the near future.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez