Pleasant weather continues through the end of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Relatively low humidity for the next few days

Warm-up for the weekend

Little to no rain chance

Temperatures should stay near to slightly below average all the way through the week, but we eventually climb back up to near 90° by next weekend.

Thursday afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 80s with plenty of Sunshine with the comfortable weather continuing through the end of the week.

Humidity levels will stay in the moderate range with dew points in the lower 60s through much of the week before climbing slightly over the weekend. A lot of sunshine is expected through this time, as well.

Despite the slight increase in humidity and warmer temperatures ahead, there is still no significant chance for showers or storms over the next week as things stand right now. It is hard to rule out an isolated rain shower with the jetstream flowing overhead especially late Saturday and late Sunday, but there are no signs of a storm system developing that will impact us in Northeast Kansas this week.

There’s a high pressure system over the desert southwest that won’t erode until the middle part of next week, and that’s what is keeping us quiet over the next several days.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com