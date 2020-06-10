Pleasant weather continues through the rest of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Winds calm down tonight

Sunny and pleasant Thursday

Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid Friday to Sunday

Winds will continue to back off throughout the evening and overnight hours as we hold on to clear skies. As winds start to lighten up tonight, that will help temperatures drop into the 50s overnight.

Thursday looks to remain pleasant but we warm up about 10 degrees more than today in the lower to middle 80s for the afternoon and plenty of sunshine.

Friday should be similar with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the midle 80s. Dew points will remain in the 50s so expect warm and comfortable conditions with hardly a cloud to be found to close out the work week.

Of course the cooler weather doesn’t last too long as the weekend looks warmer and slightly more humid as we start to climb back into the upper 80s Saturday and around 90° on Sunday.

By early next week, we’re back to near 90 or slightly higher. Rain chances will be low with building mugginess and hotter weather with each passing day.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com