Pleasant weather expected for the next several days with mostly sunny skies

What We’re Tracking:

Mild temperatures this evening

Pleasant weather this weekend

Dry conditions continue

Temperatures this evening will hover in the 50s just after sunset and then fall into the middle 30s for tomorrow morning. Winds will remain rather light with a slight breeze out of the South. Skies will be mostly clear with just a few passing clouds overhead.

For the travel weekend, temperatures in the 60s should remain for Saturday with lots of sunshine. There may be a weak cold front that moves through late, but we look to stay dry. Temperatures will drop slightly for Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 50s.

Looking ahead to the last few days of November, beside a slight dip in temperatures for Sunday, we hold on to the milder air to close out the month with lower 60s anticipated for Monday and Tuesday. We could even be holding on to the milder temperatures for the first few days of December!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush