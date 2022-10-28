We’ll start out with some cloud cover this morning but will see gradual clearing through the day. Winds will be light today, and with the sunshine, temperatures will make it into the mid-upper 60s for a gorgeous end to the week!

Dry weather sticks around through the weekend and into much of next week, as well. There may be a slim shot and a couple isolated showers south and east late Saturday and into Sunday, but we’ll likely just see an increase in cloud cover for the last half of the weekend.

High temperatures for the weekend will be in the mid 60s with overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s making for a nearly perfect fall weekend to take advantage of all the spooky activities across the area!