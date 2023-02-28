What We’re Tracking

Pleasant Wednesday expected

Winter weather possible Thursday

Temperatures warm back up for weekend

Tonight, temperatures will remain relatively mild with overnight lows hanging out in the middle 30s. Winds will remain light out of the south with cloud cover beginning to increase after midnight.

Wednesday looks to be quite pleasant overall for the first day of Meteorological Spring. Temperatures will drop just a bit – into the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. A light breeze out of the north will be present for much of the day, but not strong enough to be too much of a nuisance.

Our next system moves in for Thursday and Friday, and that gives us another chance for wintry precipitation. There is still uncertainly on how the system will unfold, mainly in the track and timing of wintry precipitation, but we are currently seeing indications of a rain/snow mix for late Thursday that could change over to some snow Friday morning.

As it stands right now, just plan on a potentially messy morning commute Friday where slick road conditions could be possible, and we’ll keep you updated with the latest as it gets closer.

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be a bit colder, with highs expected in the mid 40s, but it won’t last too long. After that brief cooling, we will see high temperatures in the 50s and 60s again by the time the weekend rolls around. Sunshine returns by Saturday as our late week system moves out.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller