Mostly sunny skies will turn into mostly clear skies this evening. After a very nice day, with well above average temperatures, we’ll be slow to cool off tonight so enjoy the relatively warmer conditions if you’re heading anywhere! Overnight lows cool down into the lower 40s across the region with some breezy winds moving through.

For Monday we’re keeping an eye on a weak cold front that is forecast to make its way into northeast Kansas. This front will do very little in terms of cooling us off but just might bring a few chances for some sprinkles by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies by lunchtime.

By Wednesday, highs will return to the 70s – if not 80s! So, local Spring Break plans shouldn’t be hampered by the weather, at least. More rain chances return Thursday and Friday as our upper air patterns shift into a more spring like formation.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush