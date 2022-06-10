What We’re Tracking:

Nice evening ahead

Warm and dry for the weekend

Breezy and humid next week

Pleasant weather is expected this Friday evening with partly cloudy skies, just a light breeze and warm temperatures. Overnight lows cruise down into the middle 60s. If you’re looking to kick start your weekend outside – tonight will be a great night to do so!

Saturday looks to consist of mostly sunshine throughout the day with highs making it into the upper 80s. With ample moisture in place though it’ll feel much warmer than that so be sure to take appropriate heat precautions!

The other thing we’re keeping a close eye on is the chance for some stronger thunderstorms Saturday evening. Models have been fairly consistent in showing this but they seem to be targeting our far eastern viewing area – closer to Kansas City. Nonetheless, we’ll be watching closely if trends continue.

Highs on Sunday will get even warmer with upper 90s expected. This could be our first real chance to hit 100 degrees for the year, and if we don’t there’s an even better chance on Monday. More moisture in the area will once again cause heat index values to be even higher with lots of sunshine expected.

Winds become breezy out of the south again for Monday and Tuesday, and that will help to warm us up into the middle 90s. With the humidity increasing, too, that will send our heat index values into the low 100s for the first part of next week.

The hot weather continues through Wednesday before our next chance for rain moves in. We could see a few isolated storms on Wednesday, and by Thursday, we should be a few degrees cooler in the mid-upper 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush