Pleasant weather expected today with some moisture returning to the area

What We’re Tracking:

Warm weekend ahead

Slight chance for rain Sunday night

Cooler temperatures next week

Some restricted visibility from fog may be present in the early hours of the morning, particularly South of the I-70 corridor, but will quickly burn up after sunrise. Some cloud cover is also expected to move into the area this morning but will eventually clear up and lead to temperatures in the lower 80s across the region by the afternoon.

Winds today will be on the lighter side and coming out of the south. Humidity will also be on the rise this afternoon as we see some moisture flow into the region from the Gulf of Mexico where now Tropical Storm Delta pushes North and to the East. Beyond that, a mostly clear evening is in store for us with overnight lows in the 60s.

Sunday looks to bring sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s for the majority of the region. A cold front is then forecast to push through the area Sunday night, but updated models continue to fight over the placement of the front and our chances for rain associated with it. Right now the rain chances appear to be limited to the northern counties who may have the best shot late Sunday night. But there are signals that point to a better chance for rain, and even a brief thunderstorm or two, for much more of the viewing area as well.

After the cold front makes it’s way through town we can expect a bit of a roller coaster as far as temperatures go. Monday through Wednesday will bring temperatures in the lower to mid 70s and Thursday through Friday will see temperatures in 60s as another front moves through the region.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush