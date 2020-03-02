Pleasant weather for several days, wind increases later this week

What We’re Tracking:

Clear, cool night

Sunny & warmer Tuesday

Mild, breezy and dry Wednesday to Sunday

Another cool night with a mainly clear sky staying with us overnight into the next few days. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s for most areas with patchy frost likely. Wind will be light from the west or southwest at less than 10mph through the night.

Highs on Tuesday should rebound a bit higher, topping out in the lower 60s. Lots of sunshine again on Tuesday with wind from the west at 10mph through the day. Some great March weather will continue into the next several days. Although a cold front pushes through later in the week, it will only slightly cool things off for late week before strong winds bring back warmer weather for the upcoming weekend.

Overall weather pattern looks to stay dry through the week and into the weekend. Any rain chances will hold off until the early part of next week. As we stay dry and the wind increases at times, watch for periods of high fire danger ahead.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

