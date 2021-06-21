Pleasant weather for the first day of summer

Morning showers will gradually come to an end from the northwest to the south east, and by lunch time we’ll even see some sunshine. Highs this afternoon will be below average for the first time in a couple of weeks and should be topping out in the upper 70s for much of the region.

Looking ahead, temperatures warm back up quickly into the 80s by Tuesday and then 90s for the tail end of the week.

Much of the work week looks to remain dry until we get to Thursday and Friday when some scattered showers and storms look to make a return to the forecast.