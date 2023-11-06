As we start off this new week, temperatures will remain very pleasant. Highs today should make it into the lower 70s despite a bit of cloud cover and a light northeasterly breeze. The quiet weather continues tonight with lows near 50° and a bit of patchy fog possible into the early morning hours again.

The warmer weather sticks around through at least a part of Wednesday. Highs remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s before a cold front moves through as early as Wednesday afternoon. Some folks could see afternoon temperatures fall in the 50s Wednesday, and we’ll all be in the cooler weather for the end of the week with highs near 60° and overnight lows in the lower 30s straight through the weekend.

A quiet pattern settles in and the next week will be dry with no rain chances expected throughout the week even with that front passing through on Wednesday. Winter-like weather looks to stay away for a while longer, so enjoy the pleasant conditions while we have them!