Pleasant weather for Thursday before a cooler weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Wind diminishes, cold night

Very pleasant Thursday

Unsettled weather arrives over the weekend

Tonight, the wind will relax and the sky will be clear to partly cloudy. That will allow for temperatures to dip into the upper 20s for much of the region by early Thursday morning.

The wind will remain fairly light on Thursday, so enjoy what should be a really comfortable day. Highs in the middle 50s with a sunny to partly cloudy sky.

A trough to our west will allow for several disturbances to move our way starting this weekend. While the first system passes north of us on Saturday, a few spots could see a few rain or snow showers briefly. A second system bring some scattered rain showers to the area on Sunday. However, the main system looks to be heading through on Monday. Depending on how strong the low gets, we could see a better chance for rain for the southern counties and snow north as the low moves right through Kansas.

We’ll have a brief break from precipitation chances early Tuesday before our next system moves in Tuesday evening with a chance for light snow and some chilly weather for the middle of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

