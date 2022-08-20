What We’re Tracking:

Mild evening ahead

Near average temperatures continue

Dry through next week

A nice and mild evening is in the forecast for us as we head into our Saturday night. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s through midnight with just a light breeze out of the north. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies can be expected. Temperatures around sunrise tomorrow will be in the lower 60s and with light wind in place we have a chance at seeing some more patchy fog.

For Sunday afternoon, will be in the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Overall, the weekend forecast appears to be near perfect for this time of the year! Average highs are in the upper 80s.

Highs into next week will see a gradual warming trend, into the upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight lows are expected in the low to mid 60s. Our next chance for rain and cooler temperatures appears to arrive by next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush