What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant days ahead

Slight warming for the weekend

Dry conditions continue

Clear, cool conditions will continue for the next several nights. A light breeze will be present out of the south; we’ll likely dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s each night through the first part of next week. If you’re heading out for some activities tonight you may want a light jacket as we’ll cool off quickly.

Heading into the weekend, it looks like we will warm up ever so slightly into the upper 70s and lower 80s for both days. Plenty of sunshine can be expected for everyone with some overall very comfortable conditions. Temperatures will be about average – making things feel a lot like fall.

Rain chances are basically nonexistent this week. There could be a very slim chance we may see a shower or two by Tuesday or Wednesday, but it’s much more likely that we stay dry well into next week, too.

Our next slim chance at rain appears to be around Thursday as a front moves through. However, as of right now, it looks to pass mainly dry. It will cool us down, though, and temperatures look to struggle to even make it to 70° for Thursday afternoon.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush