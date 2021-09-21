Pleasant weather just in time for the start of fall

A few rain showers and sprinkles are possible through this morning, otherwise, we’ll see gradually clearing skies today and very pleasant temperatures. The wind will be from the north at 10-15mph, and highs should make it into the low to mid 70s.

Much cooler temperatures and much lower humidity will stick around with lows overnight in the middle to upper 40s as winds relax and skies remain clear.

Highs tomorrow should be just as pleasant as today, in the low to mid 70s. Just in time for the start of fall on Wednesday!