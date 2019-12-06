Pleasant weather returns for the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Warmer this weekend with more clouds Sunday

Arctic invasion hits next week

Chance of rain/snow showers Monday

We’ve had a very pleasant first week to start the month of December with well above average temperatures. A weak cold front moved through last night kind of knocking us into reality with more average temperatures earlier this afternoon. Temperatures tonight will continue to be on the cold side with mostly clear skies as we drop down into the upper 20s overnight.

The weekend ahead looks fairly pleasant, similar to what we’ve seen the past couple of days with 50s and mostly sunny skies Saturday! Come Sunday, clouds will begin to increase throughout the day ahead of a strong cold front that will make its way here to northeast Kansas. Temperature wise we’ll remain in the 50s for Sunday afternoon but this front could bring in a slight disturbance to start the work week.

Once the front passes, we’ll get another big temperature tumble into Monday. Monday morning could bring in a slight chance for some showers both rain and snow. It shouldn’t amount to much but just something to keep in mind for your morning commute that day.

After the chance for a slight disturbance Monday, precipitation chances really start to diminish and Tuesday through Thursday looks to be mainly dry with just really cold air as high temperatures only top out in the 30s with overnight lows in the 10s. Any slight breezes next week will make it feel that much colder so don’t be so fast to put away your your hat, gloves and scarves after today as you’ll need them for a majority of the week next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez





