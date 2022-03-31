What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear and chilly tonight

Sunshine and pleasant Friday

Brief round of showers Friday night before a nice weekend

Tonight, the sky will be clear and wind will be light, so we’ll be able to cool down into the upper 20s. This should be the coolest night ahead with a rebound in temperature as early as Friday afternoon.

Friday’s temperatures will be back into the middle 60s, possibly close to 70° for the western counties. After mostly sunny weather for much of the day, there is another chance for rain approaching by the evening and overnight hours. Our weather pattern is looking very spring-like over the coming days, too, with chances for rain entering the forecast every couple of days or so.

The weekend is looking pretty nice overall with highs in the 60s and mostly sunny skies! These temperatures are about average for this time of year. Shower chances move back in late Sunday and may remain in the forecast periodically through Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller