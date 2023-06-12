The cooler and less humid air looks to stick around for Monday for a pleasant start to the week. There may be a bit of fog in low-lying areas this morning, but that will give way to partly sunny skies after sunrise. We will then rebound into the middle to upper 70s for highs by this afternoon.

A slight warm up appears on Tuesday, sending us back into the lower 80s. We should see mainly sunny skies, but there may be a slight chance for a couple isolated showers or storms for our far western counties during the afternoon. Many, if not all, locations should remain dry.

Warmer air begins to set in for the last half of the week, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s by Wednesday and continuing through the weekend. We should see mostly sunny conditions and a return of a light southerly breeze.