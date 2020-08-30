Pleasant weather to wrap up the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Cooler tonight

Pleasant, partly cloudy for Sunday

Another rain chance Monday & Tuesday

The wind will die down in time for cooler air to settle in for overnight. With lower humidity in place–especially over the northern half of the area–and a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will dip into the upper 50s early Sunday.

Partly cloudy and mild for Sunday with a high in the lower 80s before another front moves in to reinforce the nice weather and bring our next chance for a few showers and storms Sunday night into Monday morning. Highs on Monday will only top out in the lower to middle 70s.

Another chance for rain and a few storms will arrive on Tuesday. Highs for Tuesday will be in the upper 70s before we clear out by Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 80s. Another cold front slides through for Friday, bringing back highs in the 70s once again.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

