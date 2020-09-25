Pleasant weather today and tomorrow but a change is on the way

Sunny, warm end of the week

Showers possible Sunday

Cool down expected next week

Sunny skies expected today with breezy conditions across the region. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and even lower 90s for some spots. We will have a southerly wind of 5-15 mph with gusts of up to 20 mph possible.

As we head into the weekend we will continue to see sunny and dry weather through at least Saturday with temperatures in the low 90s, but a change is on the way. Our upper air patterns have become much more conducive for bringing a strong cold front to the area Sunday afternoon and dare I even say rain chances. As of right now we’re looking at about a 10 to 15 degree temperature drop, putting our high on Sunday only in the mid 70s.

After that front, we cool back a bit through Monday before an even stronger cold front moves through and cools us off even more for the middle of next week. The cold fall like air is expected to stick around for quite some time with dry conditions remaining.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush