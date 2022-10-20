What We’re Tracking:

Sunny to end the week

Warm and windy weekend

Rain chance Sunday into Monday

Mostly clear skies can be expected tonight with a light breeze beginning to turn out of the South. This will signal the start of some much warmer air pushing into the region. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

Winds will become a bit breezy starting tomorrow afternoon and taking us through the evening hours too. High temperatures should make it into the middle 80s, which is nearly 20° above average for this time of the year. That’s a huge temperature swing in just a few days as we were about 20° below average to start the week.

By Sunday, it’ll be downright windy with sustained winds around 20-30mph and gusts over 40mph. That will send our temperatures even higher, in the mid to upper 80s.

The stronger wind will happen as our next system finally approaches. A cold front looks to move through sometime Monday bringing with it a chance for some showers and storms late Sunday and into Monday. There’s still some model disagreement, but we could even see a few lingering showers early Tuesday, too.

Behind this system, temperatures look to drop back closer to where they should be this time of the year. Monday’s highs should be in the upper 60s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll struggle to make it to 60°.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush