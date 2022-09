We have a stretch of beautiful fall weather heading our way this week. The only complaint is our lack of rain.

Afternoon highs today will be in the middle 70s with lots of sunshine and a light northwest breeze.

Overnight lows are expected in the 40s to near 50 as our humidity stays low this week.

As our weather pattern doesn’t look to change for several days, highs will slowly warm to near 80° by the weekend. Rain chances are basically nonexistent this week.