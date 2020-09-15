Pleasant week ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Patchy fog possible this morning

Sunny week ahead

Seasonable temperatures all week

We’re starting off another morning with some patchy fog across portions of the area. Once again, low lying areas are the most likely places to see fog today. When the sun comes up, it’ll burn off in a hurry, and we’ll be left with another sunny and warm day.

Humidity stays low this week, and these comfortably warm days are right on par for the average weather this time of year.

There’s a cold front set to move through late Wednesday, and that’ll cool us off a little into the mid to upper 70s for the end of the week. It’ll pass dry, though, so lots of sunshine is still expected. Nighttime lows will fall into the 50s.

We rebound into the low 80s for the weekend and sunshine holds firm in the forecast.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

