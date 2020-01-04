Pleasant weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny weekend ahead

Dry, quiet weather pattern

Colder for the end of the week

We’ll have lots of sunshine over the weekend with highs climbing only into the middle 40s on Saturday, but with a little less wind than what we saw yesterday. So, overall, a pleasant start to the weekend! Highs should rebound a bit on Sunday with most of the area near 50° by the afternoon.

Early next week will likely stay dry, but another cold front is shaping up to move through the area on Monday, knocking temperatures down a bit for the early part of the week before we warm back toward Wednesday and Thursday. A more significant cool-down is likely to move in by next Friday, along with our next chance for precipitation.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor