Pleasant weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:
- Sunny weekend ahead
- Dry, quiet weather pattern
- Colder for the end of the week
We’ll have lots of sunshine over the weekend with highs climbing only into the middle 40s on Saturday, but with a little less wind than what we saw yesterday. So, overall, a pleasant start to the weekend! Highs should rebound a bit on Sunday with most of the area near 50° by the afternoon.
Early next week will likely stay dry, but another cold front is shaping up to move through the area on Monday, knocking temperatures down a bit for the early part of the week before we warm back toward Wednesday and Thursday. A more significant cool-down is likely to move in by next Friday, along with our next chance for precipitation.
KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor