Pleasant weekend ahead

Rain and thunder will continue throughout the evening. Some of the storms could be on the strong side especially for some of our southern counties but at this point, no severe weather is expected.

Clearing should occur tonight, and patchy fog may develop in spots as temperatures fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We’ll remain mostly sunny throughout much of the day Saturday but there may be a random shower late in the afternoon. It moves through quite quickly and temperatures still manage to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A few more clouds may try and filter in on Sunday but we remain dry and warm with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70s.

It looks breezy and warmer Monday with possible thunderstorms late Monday night and Tuesday. We will certainly monitor the risk for anything strong to severe.

Temperatures stay consistent as we head into this last week of April. Humidity starts to build in and winds may pick up from time to time as we enter the month of May. Spring looks like it’s here to stay as May approaches, and the risk of a frost or freeze at this point is practically zero.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

