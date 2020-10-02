Pleasant weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Slight chance for showers late tonight/early Saturday

Pleasant weekend

Warming up into next week

Later on this afternoon and evening, our clouds will be on the increase as a system moves through. That gives us a slight chance for a few isolated showers late Friday into the early morning hours of Saturday. This looks to be a very hit-or-miss situation and unfortunately, that will be our last chance for rain for a while as high pressure takes hold next week and temperatures warm back up.

Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will remain in the 60s before we start warming up on Monday. We’ll start off next week in the low 70s with temperatures near 80° by the middle of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

