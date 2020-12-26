Pleasant weekend ahead with above average temperatures expected

What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant weekend ahead

Next system by Tuesday

Rain/snow mix possible

A few clouds will be roaming in and out the region throughout the day, however, mostly sunny skies are still expected for the majority of your Saturday. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s for several areas across northeastern Kansas giving us well above average temperatures for this time of year.

Partly cloudy skies this evening will help keep overnight lows a little bit warmer than they have been lately with temperatures dropping down into the lower 30s. Afternoon highs to wrap up your weekend will be slightly cooler but still in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Sunday.

Our next storm system looks to arrive early on Tuesday and spill into Wednesday. There’s still a lot of uncertainty with this one, especially in regards to type of precipitation. Right now it looks like the early morning drive on Tuesday could be extra slippery with a wintry mix, snow, and maybe even some ice present on the roads. Rain will then take over for the afternoon and evening as temperatures warm up above freezing.

The second half of the week looks to bring back dry conditions with cooler air sticking around. High temperatures will only be in the 30s heading into New Year’s Eve.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com