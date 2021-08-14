Pleasant weekend ahead with cooler temperatures and a bit less humidity

What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant weekend ahead

Cooler temperatures for now

Warmer next week

Mostly dry conditions are expected today after several inches of rain made its way through portions of the viewing area yesterday. Some early morning fog may develop with just a light breeze in the area. With dry weather on tap, we’ll also be seeing cooler temperatures stick around through the weekend. Plan on middle 80s today with just a few clouds rolling in and out of the region.

A pleasant evening is in store for us with mostly calm conditions taking us through the night. Mostly clear skies can be expected with temperatures cooling off all the way into the lower 60s. Some spots might even see the upper 50s.

Sunday looks to be another great day this weekend with dry conditions in the forecast. Sunny skies will remain in the area with temperatures once again in the middle 80s. Looking ahead to next week, we start to see more seasonal levels of temperatures, in the upper 80s and low 90s as heat builds back into the region.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush